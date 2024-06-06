The current government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reduced electricity tariff after massive protests across the region. The new rates are Rs3 and Rs10 per unit for domestic and commercial users, respectively. This decision is a testament to the power of collective action. However, it is imperative to use electricity responsibly and wisely. Let us make a conscious effort to conserve energy, pay our bills on time, as well as avoid electricity theft. By doing so, we can not only ensure the sustainability of this facility, but also create a culture of responsible energy consumption. Let us work together to build a brighter future for our future generations. Let us do it now.

KHATEEB KHAN

KOTL