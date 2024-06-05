Rainfall brings drop in mercury after prolonged heat wave

ISLAMABAD: The rainfall and gusty winds in Islamabad and other districts brought relief and drop in temperatures after a scorching heat spell.

Showers in Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiani turned the weather pleasant.

Peshawar and outskirts also received light rainfall with strong winds resulting in drop in the mercury, which provided relief to citizens from a prolonged hot weather spell.

The rainfall also reported in Mansehra, Malakand, Buner, Lower Dir and Battagram districts.

PMD had forecast rainfall in the country from June 04 to 08th.

A shallow westerly wave likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country by Tuesday evening or night and remain active until June 08, PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from June 03 to June 08, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust/thunderstorm with rain in several districts from June 04 to June 08.

In Punjab and federal capital Islamabad, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected from June 04-06, while in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah dust/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07.

In Balochistan, dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07.

In Sindh, dust storm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts on June 06 and June 07.