Opinion

Robbery on road

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Travelling on Mai Kolachi Road has become rather hazardous, especially in the night when the road gets clogged owing to heavy vehicular movement. I witnessed some robbers brandishing pistols in their hands looting many a commuter who was stuck in the traffic gridlock. Ironically, a police patrolling vehicle was also inching through the traffic jam, but the police personnel either could not detect the movement of the robbers or they intentionally looked the other way. That was, indeed, a strange sight.

TAHIR HASSAN

KARACHI

Previous article
Israel confirms more hostages dead as doubts grow over Gaza truce plan
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Vanishing pavements

Hub city has actually become a hub of issues. Vendors and shopkeepers keep their stuff out of their shops, thereby occupying an extra area...

Focus on agriculture

‘Contempt Proceedings’: Kamal tender apology to SC, Vawda unfazed

One Homes brings overseas Pakistanis closer to home with premier luxury developments

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.