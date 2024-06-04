Robbery on road

Travelling on Mai Kolachi Road has become rather hazardous, especially in the night when the road gets clogged owing to heavy vehicular movement. I witnessed some robbers brandishing pistols in their hands looting many a commuter who was stuck in the traffic gridlock. Ironically, a police patrolling vehicle was also inching through the traffic jam, but the police personnel either could not detect the movement of the robbers or they intentionally looked the other way. That was, indeed, a strange sight.

TAHIR HASSAN

KARACHI