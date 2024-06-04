IHC directs ECP to announce LG polls in capital by July 10

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date for Local Body elections in Islamabad by July 10.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while hearing a case regarding the non-conduct of local government elections, emphasized the need for a clear schedule.

The court noted that 125 union council constituencies have already been demarcated, and there is no need for further delimitation. Justice Kayani remarked that both the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court have previously decided that local government elections should be held.

During the proceedings, the ECP officials stated that a schedule has been provided regarding constituencies. However, Justice Kayani instructed the ECP lawyer not to mix union council constituencies with National Assembly constituencies, questioning the need for new constituencies every two or three months.

The judge warned that if the ECP fails to provide the election date, he will issue contempt of court notices to both the federal government and the ECP.

Additionally, the IHC suspended property tax notices issued at new rates, stating that petitioners will have to pay taxes at the old rate until the local government approves the new rates.

Justice Kayani also questioned the officials about the delay in holding local government elections, remarking that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been destroying the entire city in the name of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), imposing billions in taxes without the authority of a local government.