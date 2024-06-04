Businessman killed in robbery attempt in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A businessman was killed by motorcycle-riding assailants during a robbery attempt in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place on Street No. 12, DHA Phase II. The armed motorcyclists followed Asif Balwani, the owner of an embroidery factory, and shot him near his home.

SSP South Sajid Sadozai stated that Balwani, around 60 years old, had recently bought a house in DHA. He had withdrawn a significant amount of money from a bank and was heading home when he was attacked.

“The assailants failed in their robbery attempt, as the victim’s mobile phone and the Rs1 million cash he had withdrawn were still in the car,” Sadozai said.

The SSP South added that all evidence from the crime scene has been collected, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed.

DIG South Asad Raza mentioned that Balwani was leaving a bank at Clifton’s Schon Circle with Rs1 million. “It is suspected that street criminals followed him from the bank and signalled him to stop near his home. When he didn’t comply, they shot him.”

Raza confirmed that the victim’s mobile phone and cash were found in the car, and there is no evidence of extortion-related calls or threats. “The police are investigating the case from all possible angles,” he added.