NATIONAL

Elahi requests exemption from court appearance in PA illegal recruitments case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi filed an application with a lower court on Monday requesting one-day exemption from appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitments case.

The application was submitted to the anti-corruption court on behalf of the former chief minister along with a medical certificate. In the application, the PTI Punjab chapter president informed the court that his doctors had advised him complete bed rest and asked to undergo certain heart and blood tests. He requested the court that he be granted exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

Previous article
Beauty salon owner booked for secretly filming female clients
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ATC AJK reserves Ahmed Farhad’s bail application verdict

MUZAFFARABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Muzaffarabad has reserved its verdict on the bail application filed by Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad. The court heard...

IHC acquits Imran, Qureshi in Cypher case

IHC annuls Imran Khan, Qureshi’s conviction in cipher case

PTI founder, Qureshi, others acquitted in vandalism cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.