Elahi requests exemption from court appearance in PA illegal recruitments case

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi filed an application with a lower court on Monday requesting one-day exemption from appearance in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitments case.

The application was submitted to the anti-corruption court on behalf of the former chief minister along with a medical certificate. In the application, the PTI Punjab chapter president informed the court that his doctors had advised him complete bed rest and asked to undergo certain heart and blood tests. He requested the court that he be granted exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.