NATIONAL

Beauty salon owner booked for secretly filming female clients

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Police on Monday registered a case against a Lahore beauty parlour owner and staff for secretly filming female customers in Faisal Town area of the city.

According to details, the case was registered against Lahore beauty parlour owner, Aroosa, employees, Kinza, Sana and Mubashira on the complaint of the female client, who fell victim to the secret filming. Police are investigating the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, hidden cameras were found installed in a private girls’ hostel in Lahore. As per details, the incident occurred in Johar Town Lahore where hidden cameras were installed inside the washroom of the girl’s hostel.

A case was registered against the hostel owner, his wife, and seven other suspects, following a complaint by a student’s uncle. According to police officials, the accused fled the scene, and the girl’s hostel had been vacated.

Furthermore, the investigative team has recorded statements from over 40 students who were residing in the hostel, and they have confirmed the presence of hidden cameras in the washroom.

Previous article
44 terrorists arrested in intelligence-based operations across Punjab
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC acquits Imran, Qureshi in Cypher case

-- Despite acquittal, the duo are not expected to be released from prison -- PTI welcomes court verdict, govt awaits detailed judgment   ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High...

IHC annuls Imran Khan, Qureshi’s conviction in cipher case

PTI founder, Qureshi, others acquitted in vandalism cases

Raveena Tandon beaten by mob in Mumbai, video goes viral

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.