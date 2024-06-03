Beauty salon owner booked for secretly filming female clients

LAHORE: Police on Monday registered a case against a Lahore beauty parlour owner and staff for secretly filming female customers in Faisal Town area of the city.

According to details, the case was registered against Lahore beauty parlour owner, Aroosa, employees, Kinza, Sana and Mubashira on the complaint of the female client, who fell victim to the secret filming. Police are investigating the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, hidden cameras were found installed in a private girls’ hostel in Lahore. As per details, the incident occurred in Johar Town Lahore where hidden cameras were installed inside the washroom of the girl’s hostel.

A case was registered against the hostel owner, his wife, and seven other suspects, following a complaint by a student’s uncle. According to police officials, the accused fled the scene, and the girl’s hostel had been vacated.

Furthermore, the investigative team has recorded statements from over 40 students who were residing in the hostel, and they have confirmed the presence of hidden cameras in the washroom.