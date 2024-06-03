JUI-F chief blasts ‘institutions’ for constitutional violations

Criticized anti-terrorism efforts, alleged that violence continues to rise in Balochistan, K-P province

MUZZAFARGH: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday fired a broadside at institutions, stating that the entities that break the constitution are the ones responsible for carrying out the rebellion.

Certain institutions played no part in the creation of Pakistan but contributed to its disintegration, the JUI-F chief said while addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

Fazl accused the establishment of tampering with the constitution, asserting that those who break it are the true rebels, not them.

He criticized the current government setup while reflecting on the ongoing fight against terrorism, noting, “[They] declared a war against terrorism, yet terrorism continues to rise.”

“If terrorism is crossing the borders, then where are you standing on the borders?” Fazl stated while questioning the military’s effectiveness.

Discussing the deteriorating law and order situation, the JUI-F chief noted, “The people of KP and Balochistan are suffering from severe unrest.”

He asserted that under the constitution, the nation should be given an Islamic system and economic rights.

He asked whether supporting the institutions in establishing peace could be considered a crime for the scholars.

Touching upon the Fourth Schedule during his address, the JUI-F chief declared, “The fourth schedule will not stop us.”

The JUI-F chief announced that on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Khatam-e-Nabuwaat, the party will celebrate “Youm-e-Fatah” on September 7 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Expressing solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s ongoing horrific assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, he stated that the Muslims of Palestine have sacrificed a lot.

“[Even] the European countries are being forced to recognize Palestine as a state [now],” he added.

“We want to convey to the Palestinians that Pakistanis stand with you,” the JUI-F chief proclaimed.

Referring to the recent scandal involving wheat, he questioned the import of substandard crops, asking, “Why did you import 3.5 million tons of worm-infested wheat?” while alleging that a “deal” was made.

Last month on May 24, the PTI senior leadership held a consultative meeting wherein it came to the fore that in their talks with a party delegation, the JUI-F chief demanded that he would join the opposition alliance only when a fresh movement was launched from a new platform.

According to a report by BBC Urdu released on May 8, Fazl claimed that if the ‘powerful circles’ did not admit that the February 8 general elections were “rigged,” then that meant the people had also “rejected” their narrative on last year’s May 9 violence.