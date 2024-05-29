Woman arrested in Islamabad for running over motorway police officer

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested a woman in Islamabad who earlier this year ran over a police officer on the motorway and fled the scene.

According to sources in the Rawalpindi Police, the woman, identified as Farah, was apprehended in Islamabad. Her arrest follows the widespread circulation of a video showing her in a confrontation with a police officer.

The authorities also seized the vehicle she was driving. The incident, which occurred on January 2, resulted in injuries to police officer Sabir.

Farah faces charges including resisting arrest, assault, and attempted murder, with a First Information Report (FIR) filed against her at the Naseerabad police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations of Rawalpindi Police assured that the woman would be presented in court with a strong case to ensure justice is served. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone who challenges the rule of law.