NATIONAL

‘Thundery showers’ expected at Oval where Pakistan play England in final T20 tomorrow

By Web Desk

After two wash outs in the ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and England, it seems the fourth and final match might also be riddled with rain-related delays and a possible third wash out.

The first match at Headingley was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan lost the second T20 at Birmingham by 23 runs to give England a 1-0 lead. Yesterday, the third match was also abandoned owing to persistent showers at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

 

Courtesy: BBC

Weather forecasts for both washouts have so far been accurate and if the report for tomorrow’s contest by BBC weather is to be believed, the match at The Oval in London will also likely be abandoned due to rain.

The match is scheduled to start at 6PM (GMT), at which time rain is likely.

If that happens, England will win the series 1-0 with only one out of 4 scheduled matches played.

Previous article
Gold rates in Pakistan today – 29 May, 2024
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Mandate thieves’ attempts to politicize atomic program condemnable: PTI

PTI Spokesperson urges nation to pay tribute to true benefactors instead of glorifying a 'craven absconder' ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the criminal...

PTI strongly rejects venomous propaganda against Khan, PTI

Islamic world collectively grieving martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi: Amb Reza Amiri

‘We are of May 28, not May 9’: Nawaz fires broadside at Imran after re-election as PML-N...

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.