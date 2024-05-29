‘Thundery showers’ expected at Oval where Pakistan play England in final T20 tomorrow

After two wash outs in the ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and England, it seems the fourth and final match might also be riddled with rain-related delays and a possible third wash out.

The first match at Headingley was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan lost the second T20 at Birmingham by 23 runs to give England a 1-0 lead. Yesterday, the third match was also abandoned owing to persistent showers at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Weather forecasts for both washouts have so far been accurate and if the report for tomorrow’s contest by BBC weather is to be believed, the match at The Oval in London will also likely be abandoned due to rain.

The match is scheduled to start at 6PM (GMT), at which time rain is likely.

If that happens, England will win the series 1-0 with only one out of 4 scheduled matches played.