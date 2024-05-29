‘Salman Akram Raja’s Plea’: LHC asks ECP to form additional election tribunals

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing a petition filed by senior PTI leader Salman Akram Raja and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to form additional election tribunals.

A single-judge LHC bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, heard the petition filed by senior lawyer and top PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, ordered the ECP to form additional tribunals in light of the letter written by LHC Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan.

In its short order, Justice Shahid Karim observed that until the chief justice withdrew the list of names sent, the ECP could not form another tribunal.

Salman Akram Raja had approached the high court seeking the formation of additional tribunals. He had made the chief election commissioner a party in his petition.

Raja had contended in the petition that election tribunals had been constituted in the high courts of other provinces, but no additional tribunals had been formed even after a letter from the LHC chief justice to the ECP which was causing a delay in the hearing on election-related appeals.

The petitioner had sought the formation of additional election tribunals in the high court, through a legal order.