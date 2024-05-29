Pakistan-China Friendship Association celebrates 73rd anniversary of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD: In a testament to their enduring friendship, Pakistan and China celebrated the 73rd anniversary of their diplomatic relations this morning at KP House, Islamabad. The event, organized by the Pakistan China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PCFA KP), underscored the deep-rooted ties and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Secretary-General of the PCFA KP, opened the ceremony by emphasizing the importance of understanding the dynamics of Chinese socio-economic development. “As close friends, it is crucial for us to grasp the intricacies of China’s growth trajectory to foster deeper cooperation and mutual benefit,” he remarked.

Mr. Arshad Ayub Khan, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Department, highlighted the significance of this historic friendship in his address. He emphasized the need to further enhance people-to-people relationships, drawing lessons from China’s successful implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Pakistan and China are time-tested friends, and our friendship has stood the test of time. We must continue to strengthen our bonds by increasing cultural, trade, and business exchanges. The CPEC is a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy, and with enhanced cooperation, we will see significant development across various sectors,” stated Mr. Arshad Ayub Khan.

He also praised the efforts of the PCFA KP and encouraged more initiatives that foster cultural understanding and economic collaboration. He specifically urged for the learning of the Chinese language and deeper engagement with Chinese experts to benefit from their experience and expertise.

Mr. Zhang Heqing, Chinese Cultural Counsellor, also spoke at the event, appreciating the role of PCFA KP in promoting bilateral relations. He highlighted the historical linkages between China and Pakistan and the cultural and economic benefits of their partnership. Mr. Zhang Heqing mentioned the successful implementation of CPEC and the ambitious plans underway, including over 40 projects aimed at constructing highways and motorways to boost Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

Mr. Yousaf Ayub Khan, President of PCFA KP, welcomed the distinguished guests and reflected on the successful history of Pakistan-China relations. He noted that the 73rd anniversary is a testament to the enduring success of this partnership.

The event saw participation from notable dignitaries, including Mr. Wang Heihua, President of the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association, Mr. Saleem Khan, Secretary of the Local Government Board, and Mr. Shakeel Khan, Director of PESCO. Members of the Chinese Media Group and other PCFA KP members were also in attendance. Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani provided a brief overview of the association’s contributions and future plans.

The celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations not only commemorates a rich past but also heralds a promising future of continued cooperation and mutual growth.