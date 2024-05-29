National flag worth Rs 4 crore goes missing from PHA

Pakistan’s second highest flag that was to be put up by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Punjab, in Jilani park has reportedly gone missing.

The flag, that was purchased with taxpayer money at a cost of Rs 4 crores by the Punjab government via the PHA was to be the second-highest flag in the country at a height of 200 feet, after the Pakistan flag at Wagah border.

While the structure upon which the flag was to be hoisted is present and installed, the flag itself has mysteriously gone missing.

The mechanism in itself is quite expensive as it is motorized to wave the flag effectively.

What is puzzling is that a flag, sized at 50 by 75 feet, has disappeared with no trace.

The initiative is two years old and was undertaken by the Pervaiz Elahi Punjab government that was later dissolved by the PTI.