Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get room coolers in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: The administration of Adiala Jail has provided room coolers to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to help them cope with the extreme heat in Rawalpindi.

Prison sources report that the Adiala Jail administration has introduced extra facilities for inmates due to the severe heat wave affecting the city.

They also mentioned that PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, imprisoned in the cipher case, received a room cooler as well.

Other inmates have been given cold water in their barracks, and additional water coolers have been installed throughout the jail premises.

The jail administration stated that beverages are being provided to prisoners and confirmed that cold water is available in the barracks of high-profile terrorists.

They affirmed that various measures have been put in place to protect inmates from the heat wave’s impact.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi, like other parts of the country, are experiencing a severe heat wave, expected to last for another two weeks.

This intense heat is causing a rise in heat-related illnesses, ranging from minor conditions like edema, rash, and cramps to severe ones such as heat exhaustion, syncope, and stroke.

Meanwhile, the PTI has condemned the current regime and its allies, accusing them of politicizing the national atomic programme, a critical national asset achieved through significant sacrifice.

A PTI spokesperson called for the removal of personal dictatorship from the Constitution, emphasizing democracy, public mandate, and economic stability. He stressed the need to maintain national consensus on the atomic programme, rather than letting it fall victim to political agendas.

He criticized the regime’s attempts to “manipulate” the nuclear programme for political gain, describing their statements as absurd.