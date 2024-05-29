NATIONAL

Eidul Adha 2024 likely to fall on this date in Pakistan

By Staff Report
Livestock vendors decorate their camels ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, at a cattle market in Rawalpindi on July 28, 2020. - Eid al-Adha, feast of the sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Eidul Adha will likely fall in Pakistan on June 17 (Monday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.

As per the Climate Data Processing Centre, Zilhajj moon is most likely to be sighted on June 7 (Friday) and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on June 17 (Monday).

According to the processing centre, the moon will rise at 5:38 PM on June 6, while the sunset is likely to be at 7:20 PM.

The moon is likely to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.

