‘We are of May 28, not May 9’: Nawaz fires broadside at Imran after re-election as PML-N president

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday fired a broadside at Imran Khan for “what he said” relying on military support for his political ascent, urged Khan to answer “questions” before engaging in a dialogue with the government.

“We are of May 28, not May 9. When Bill Clinton offered $5 billion to avoid nuclear tests, we refused and rejected the offer of $5 billion of that time,” former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stated after his re-election as President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier, PML-N’s general council in its meeting elected Nawaz Sharif unopposed as its president, coinciding with the day Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998 during the PML-N’s second term in government.

“Imran Khan started his politics on the shoulders of the army. I personally approached him for collaboration, and he agreed, but then planned protests from London with a general, a cleric from Canada, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and others. Protests began, and I was asked to resign. I said do whatever you want; Nawaz Sharif never resigns,” he remarked while addressing the party’s general council meeting, where Sharif’s presidency was confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharif quoted former ISI chief General (retd) Zaheerul Islam, saying he had said they tried different parties and allowed a third force, which they thought could deliver. He said and that force appeared in PTI. “Imran Khan should clarify if he was not the third force, then who was?”

Challenging Khan, Sharif declared, “If you were not the third force, I promise to retire from politics. Your politics and the ousting of our government were founded with their help. You derailed democracy on their behest. It was during the PTI’s protests in Islamabad where it was said Nawaz Sharif would be dragged out of the PM House with a rope around his neck. This was the umpire’s finger that Imran Khan frequently referred to.”

Sharif also vehemently criticised the decision by former chief justice Saqib Nisar, declaring it has been discarded as “trash.”

“Saqib Nisar removed me from the party presidency for life. Today, people have thrown his decision into the dustbin. Summon those who declared that Nawaz Sharif would be permanently removed, yet here I stand before you once again,” he stated.

Sharif questioned the basis of the verdict against him, citing, “What was the decision against me? Not taking a salary from my son? I did not take a salary from my son; I did not ask for one from your son either.”

Addressing attempts to create rifts between him and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz said, “They tried to drive wedges between Shehbaz and me. Kudos to Shehbaz for not bowing or selling out and standing by his brother. I am proud of him. Shehbaz was told to abandon Nawaz Sharif and become the prime minister, but he refused, saying he would reject any premiership that required betrayal of his brother. He even went to jail but never wavered.”

Nawaz Sharif also praised his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and his nephew Hamza Shehbaz, for their resilience. “Maryam endured imprisonment and kept the party active, passing every test. Hamza faced jail bravely and did not falter. I witnessed them being taken away in handcuffs. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also shared my imprisonment and did not complain.”

Reflecting on his political journey, Sharif stated, “In 1990, when I formed the government and became prime minister, had there been no interference, poverty and unemployment would be unheard of today. Compare the prices of goods in 2017 to now.”

With the prospect of reinstating party supremo Nawaz as the president, the ruling party had scheduled intra-party elections for Youm-e-Takbeer, coincidentally, the same day Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998 during the PML-N’s second term in government.

After scrutinising nomination papers, the final list of candidates was issued by the party’s Chief Election Commissioner Rana Sanaullah.

According to party sources, the list featured just one candidate – former premier Nawaz – for the presidency. Consequently, he was elected unopposed as party chief earlier today.

The official announcement was made during the general council meeting, where Nawaz’s presidency was confirmed.

Members of the general council endorsed Nawaz’s nomination as president through a show of hands during the session.

PM Shehbaz stepped down as the president of the PML-N on May 13, paving the way for the party supremo and three times former premier Nawaz to be elected as the party head.

Shehbaz was formally elected PML-N president in March 2018, months after the disqualification of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court. After the disqualification from holding any public office, Nawaz was also disqualified from holding any office in the political party.