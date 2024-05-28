Shehbaz lambastes PTI founder for defaming military, their families

PM formally hands over his responsibilities back to party, acknowledges Nawaz’s return to leadership

Says Imran Khan misleading public about Fall of Dhaka



LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan of misleading the public and tarnishing the reputation of the military and their families.

“Imran Khan, who once bowed before the military, is now misleading people about the Fall of Dhaka. He is defaming the military and their families,” said Shehbaz Sharif stated while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Council meeting held in Lahore on Tuesday.

Shehbaz formally handed over his responsibilities back to the party, acknowledging Nawaz Sharif’s return to leadership. “The trust the party placed in me, I now return with gratitude. God has reinstated Nawaz Sharif to his position. Efforts are underway to revive the economy under Maryam Nawaz in Punjab and Nawaz Sharif at the federal level.”

He condemned those who conspired against Nawaz Sharif, stating, “The faces of the conspirators are blackened, and Nawaz Sharif stands vindicated. He was unjustly punished in the Panama case with an iqama.”

The prime minister also criticised Khan for his comments regarding the military and national tragedies. “Imran Khan, who once sat at the feet of soldiers, is now comparing himself with Mujibur Rehman on the Fall of Dhaka. His remarks in London about our martyrs and veterans are unforgivable. If anyone watches that video, they would want to silence him. These soldiers made their children orphans to save millions of others.”

Shehbaz warned of dire consequences if Pakistan’s prosperity does not return. “If Pakistan does not progress, there will be no politicians or judges left. While many judges are patriotic, a few black sheep facilitated Imran Khan’s £190 million corruption. Khan sold gifts and watches. Judges, remember, during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, there were no easy bails, unlike now.”

Shehbaz concluded with a stern message to Khan. “I do not wish to attack you personally, but your actions against the families of Pakistan’s armed forces will not be forgiven by this nation.”