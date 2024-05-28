Rain expected in upper regions from today: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain forecast from today (May 28) to June, as the country continues to grapple with severe heatwave,

According to NDMA spokesperson, rain with wind and thunder is expected in the upper regions, while landslides may affect roads and traffic systems in upland areas.

“There is a risk of flooding in local rivers and canals due to rain in the upper areas,” the spokesperson said, adding that local departments remain alert for dealing with expected floods and landslides.

The district administration, the spokesperson added, has been directed to shift people living in slums to safer places.

“There is fear of damage to crops, electricity poles and other structures due to wind,” he said.

According to NDMA, Punjab cities including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, TT Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali will witness isolated rainfall from tonight till June 1.

Rain is also expected to drench cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram.

In Gilgit-Baltistan cities including Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar as well as Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get isolated rainfall from this evening till June 1.

Quetta, Shirani, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Ziarat, Kohlu, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Musa Khel and Barkhan in Balochistan will be witness isolated rainfall with dust and thunderstorm.

In Sindh, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sajawal and Tando Mohammad Khan is likely to experience the change in weather from today till tomorrow (May 29).

Meanwhile, a meteorological analyst said that there is a chance of storm in Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin and Hyderabad from May 30 to 31, the analyst said, adding that dusty, hot and dry winds may blow from the north-west at 25 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department today said the weather in Karachi today is likely to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours with possibility of strong winds.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to fluctuate between 36°C and 38°C.