SHC reprimands KE over unannounced power cuts in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday slammed K-Electric over loadshedding in areas where people live hand to mouth.

The SHC reprimanded the K-Electric lawyer in the case pertaining to unannounced power cuts in Jamshed Quarters on Jahangir Road.

SHC’s Justice Salahuddin, who was hearing a petition related to the aforementioned matter, asked the company’s counsel to submit an affidavit and told him to write under oath about the extent of load shedding being done in the area.

Responding to the court, the K-Electric lawyer said the company objected on the petitioner who fights cases and charges fees for it.

The court remarked how much money could this lawyer have earned from fees and that there are some people who do such cases for public interest.

The court also questioned about the financial status of the impacted area’s residents, responding to which the petitioner said it is mostly comprised of poor, middle-class people who do not even have an air conditioner in their homes.

“There is load shedding where people don’t even have an AC and where people have nothing to eat,” the court remarked.

Meanwhile, addressing the prosecutor, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said: “European countries give funds for plantations. They pay money to plant trees on thousands of acres here.”

The judge told the prosecutor that solar panels should be installed using this money for people in such areas. He added that the government won’t install solar panels in schools and libraries.

Addressing the KE lawyer, the court said: “Your compulsions will no longer work. The petitioners said that K-Electric created such conditions that people are forced to commit suicide.”

The KE counsel requested that the court order Sindh government to help the company in removing illegal electricity connections.

Last week, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh minister for energy and planning development, had assured that the KE has agreed to restore electricity of consumers once they pay their bills.

Maximum relief would be provided to the poor consumers consuming less units without discrimination, the minister said. He also urged citizens to pay their dues so that they receive uninterrupted power without any delay.