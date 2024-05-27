Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic speaks up on Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

By Staff Report

After four years of marriage, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has found himself entangled in rumours of separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic.

The speculations about trouble in their marriage have been circulating which started when Natasa removed Hardik’s surname, Pandya, from her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, Natasa who often accompanied Pandya to match, has also been noticeably absent during this IPL season.

Furthermore, both of them have not been posted anything related to the rumors, while it’s been three months when Pandya had posted a picture with Natasa and his son on February 14 on social media.

Pandya’s leadership tenure with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 was nothing short of tumultuous. The decision to appoint him as the captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, was met with widespread disapproval from fans.

Amidst this media frenzy, paparazzi captured Natasa with friend Aleksander Alex Ilic in Mumbai.

Despite inquiries regarding the divorce rumours, the Serbian actress decided not to make any statement, and continued her walk. She merely replied:  “Thank you very much.”

According to several reports, Hardik is in London for a brief training stint and is expected to join the national team directly from there. Despite his recent struggles, he is anticipated to arrive in time for the first practice session in New York.

