Entertainment

WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s cafe is giving free coffee to customers who dance

By Staff Report

RIYADH: A local cafe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offers free coffee to customers who dance while waiting in line for their orders.

Videos that is making rounds on social media platforms showed male and female customers, some in traditional dress, dancing for a free coffee.

The café’s dance-for-coffee initiative, introduced just a few days prior, had garnered mixed responses.

According to Saudi media, the unique marketing idea was introduced to regain the trust of customers after a recent poisoning incident at a Riyadh burger joint that led to dozens of hospitalisations and one fatality.

The recent incident traced back to bacteria-laden mayonnaise from an independent supplier, instilled widespread reluctance among diners to visit eateries, particularly those serving meat.

The unique campaign is seen winning back the confidence of the customers.

