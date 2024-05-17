Supreme Court bans carrying cellphones inside courtrooms

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday banned carrying cellphones inside courtrooms after picture of the PTI founder went viral during a video link hearing of the NAB amendments case.

The SC staff has barred the law clerks and lawyers from carrying their cell phones in the courtroom, asking them to enter to courtrooms after leaving their cellphones outside.

The staff is also checking the attendants in the SC courtroom while journalists have already been barred from carrying their cellphones in the SC courtroom.

The development follows a picture of PTI founder Imran Khan was leaked on social media during his appearance in SC during the NAB amendments case hearing via video link from Adiala Jail.

It stated in media reports that the Supreme Court Police have launched an investigation into the viral picture of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The picture, which showed Imran Khan sitting in Adiala Jail was widely shared on social media platforms. The PTI founder appeared before the Supreme Court in the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendment case via video link. The investigation has begun to identify the person who took the picture, which is believed to have been taken by someone sitting on the left side of the courtroom.