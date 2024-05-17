Gujranwala ATC extends Omar Ayub’s pre-arrest bail in May 9 case

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI Secretary General and opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan in May 9 vandalism case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court heard the bail plea where Omar Ayub appeared before the court along with his counsel Babar Awan. The ATC extended the pre-arrest bail plea of PTI leader opposition leader till June 8.

Earlier, PTI leaders – Omar Ayub Khan, Amir Dogar, Party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and others’ interim bail was approved till May 9 in a case about the PTI rally in Islamabad.

District and Session Judge Awais Ahmed Khan heard the bail plea filed by PTI leaders.

The counsel for the PTI leaders informed the court that the administration registered a baseless and false case against the party leaders. He added that every time PTI organizes a peaceful rally, cases are registered against its leaders.

At this, the district and session court approved the interim bail of PTI leaders against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub demanded the formation of an independent commission to probe the May 9 riots.

He called for releasing the CCTV footage of May 9 when protesters took to the streets following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan from the court premises.