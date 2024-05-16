COMSATS and KTS to collaborate for developing high skilled HRD and Tech enabled solutions

ISLAMABAD: The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and Khas Technology Solutions (KTS), formalized a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate for developing IT enabled solutions and conduct online professional training programs focused at high skilled HRD in various fields including Information and Communication Technology (ICT), DevSecOps, Information and Cyber Security (I&CS), Management, Business, Health, Cloud Computing, Medicine and related technologies using their indigenously developed ‘iqrasity’ Learning Management System (LMS).

COMSATS is an intergovernmental organization of 27 developing countries focused at promoting S&T development of its Member States, and operates COMSATS Internet Services as well as COMSATS Software Solutions (CSS). Whereas, KTS is a technology company specializing in ICT hardware and software development for web and mobile platforms, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, DevSecOps services and Enterprise software platforms offers comprehensive IT solutions worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Dr. M. Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director COMSATS, and Dr. Ashraf Masood, Chief Executive Officer, KTS, for their respective institutions. The agreement aims to enhance capacity of CSS as well as to strengthen COMSATS technical resource base to support its technical programs for COMSATS Member States and Network of S&T Centres of Excellence.

The agreement allows utilizing KTS’ versatile LMS branded as ‘iqrasity’ for professional trainings across COMSATS states. The MOU establishes a framework for collaborative efforts in delivering solutions and services to pertinent organizations in Pakistan and other COMSATS Member States.