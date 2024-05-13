Collaboration among SCO states vital for regional progress: Dar

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, emphasized the critical importance of effective collaboration among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his recent visit to China. Dar, on a four-day visit to Beijing, co-chaired the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and the ‘Shanghai Spirit,’ Dar stressed the need for advancing security and development cooperation within the organization. Discussions during the visit included Pakistan’s initiatives as the current Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Dar’s arrival in China marked a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations, with a focus on economic and trade cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives. The strategic dialogue encompassed a comprehensive review of various aspects of the bilateral relationship and the geopolitical situation in the region.

Both sides acknowledged the milestone of a decade of CPEC, citing it as a prime example of Belt and Road cooperation. They praised CPEC’s role in accelerating socio-economic development, job creation, and improving livelihoods in Pakistan. Reaffirming their commitment to the project’s high-quality development, they expressed satisfaction with the steady progress of CPEC projects.

The visit underscored Pakistan’s dedication to fostering collaboration within the SCO and strengthening its ties with China for mutual progress and prosperity in the region.