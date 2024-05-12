Levies, khasadar force sit-in enters second day at Bab-e-Khyber

KHYBER: The sit-in protest staged by Levies and Khasadar force personnel at Jamrud, Bab-e-Khyber, has entered its second day, as officials demand the recognition of their constitutional and legal rights.

Organised by the All FATA Ex-Khasadar and Levies Force Committee, the demonstration seeks the attention of key national and provincial authorities, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister, President of Pakistan, Army Chief, ISI Chief, Corps Commander Peshawar, Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and K-P IGP.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Khan Mazhar Afridi emphasised the sacrifices made by the former Special Forces and Levies Force personnel for the peace and stability of the region. He called for an end to the injustices faced by these forces and urged the implementation of promises made to them, as outlined in the 22-point agenda presented by the ex-FATA Khasadar and Levies Force Committee.

The grievances of the demonstrators extend beyond mere recognition, as they demand comprehensive integration of the Khasadar and Levies Force into the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police structure in the tribal districts.

Despite assurances and formal notifications issued by the Home Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the protesters stress the need for tangible action to provide the tribal districts with the privileges and facilities enjoyed by the police.

The demonstrators highlight the impact of the ongoing situation not only on the 35,000-strong force but also on their families and communities. They argue that the sacrifices made by the tribal districts’ police force, often in challenging conditions, warrant recognition and support akin to that extended to other security forces.

Furthermore, the committee members express dissatisfaction with the presence of officers and staff from outside the tribal districts, advocating for the appointment of qualified officials from within the community. They demand the immediate suspension of recently appointed SPs and urge against the deployment of additional officers in the tribal districts.

With the fate of their demands hanging in the balance, the committee members warn of potential future actions if concrete progress is not made soon.

They call upon the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the IGP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to uphold the constitutional and legal rights of the tribal districts’ forces and ensure the implementation of the 22-point agenda.

Additionally, they urge the Pakistan Army to intervene and facilitate dialogue with relevant authorities to address their grievances and fulfill their responsibilities towards the former Special Forces and Levies Force personnel.