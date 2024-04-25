Life-saving medicines shortage hit many cities

KARACHI: A critical shortage of life-saving medicines has hit Pakistan, leaving patients in distress as 27 essential drugs, including insulin, vanish from shelves across the Pakistan.

According to media reports, the crisis is particularly acute in the federal capital, Islamabad, and other regions, with vital medications for conditions ranging from psychiatric disorders to asthma conspicuously absent. Tetanus injections and various inhalers are also in severely short supply.

Drug Inspector of Sindh has confirmed the scarcity in Karachi, ordering an immediate survey to assess the situation and identify the reasons behind the shortages.

Contrary to these reports, officials from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) insist that there’s no major shortage. They attribute the situation to potential supply chain disruptions but claim that there’s enough medication, refuting claims of insulin shortages.

In a parallel development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal drug dealers and counterfeiters across the country.

During the operations, significant stocks of illegal drugs were seized, with samples sent for examination to district offices. In Mandi Bahauddin, the FIA arrested Muhammad Akbar, who was allegedly involved in illegal currency exchange and counterfeit handi transactions.

The raid led to the recovery of 84,000 Pakistani rupees, 254 Saudi riyals, 120 pounds, and 30 Australian dollars from Akbar’s possession.

The crackdown underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring public health and safety while targeting illicit activities that undermine the country’s legal and economic systems.