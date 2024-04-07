President Zardari pledges to enchance bilateral ties with Turkiye

In a diplomatic exchange underscoring the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Turkey, President Asif Ali Zardari and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a constructive phone conversation today. The leaders deliberated on enhancing bilateral relations across multiple sectors, marking yet another step towards bolstering the bond between the two nations.

During the call, President Zardari extended warm greetings to President Erdogan ahead of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant occasion in the Muslim calendar marking the end of Ramadan. Additionally, President Zardari extended a cordial invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan, reaffirming the commitment to deepening the ties between the two countries. The Pakistani President also conveyed his sincere wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the Turkish President and the people of Turkey.

The dialogue between President Zardari and President Erdogan highlights the enduring friendship and collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey. Both leaders emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields to foster mutual development and prosperity.

As Pakistan and Turkey continue to forge closer ties, such high-level engagements serve as a testament to the shared values and common aspirations of the two nations. The exchange of warm Eid greetings and the reaffirmation of commitment to bilateral cooperation underscore the depth and resilience of the Pakistan-Turkey relationship.