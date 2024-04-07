No entry fee for Safari Park on Eid day: CM

LAHORE: Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed the safari park not to impose entry fees on Eid day.

During the inauguration of the Lion Safari at Lahore Safari Zoo on Saturday, the senior minister declared that the complimentary facility would be extended to individuals aged 60 and above, even beyond Eid.

Marriyum Aurangzeb conducted a thorough inspection of various sections, including the salt range and deer & bird safaris, while riding in the e-safari cart.

She outlined a three-month timeline for various initiatives, including the establishment of a veterinary complex, installation of information boards, systematization of electric carts, placement of speed limit boards on pathways, construction of fountains, artificial molds, and water ponds, and ensuring a dust-free environment for visitors.

Aurangzeb emphasized the immediate recruitment of two additional veterinary doctors for animal health, with plans to hire separate veterinarians for different animal species.

Instructions were also given for staff accommodation arrangements, regular animal health checks, and medical treatments.

Furthermore, she disclosed government plans to develop a safari park application and introduce an international bidding system for amusement rides. Additionally, she revealed that three elephants were being imported from Zimbabwe for the safari park, necessitating the appointment of four veterinary doctors.