Enraged customers beat tailors for saying no to stitching Eid outfits

MAILSI: Enraged customers reportedly unleashed violence on tailors who declined to stitch their clothes for Eid ul Fitr, a significant occasion marking the end of Ramadan, during which Muslims traditionally wear new attire.

Local sources revealed that overwhelmed by a high volume of orders, some tailors in Mailsi, a small city in southern Punjab, refused service. In response, the disgruntled customers attacked the tailors, inflicting serious injuries.

Following the altercation, the suspects fled the scene, prompting police to launch raids and initiate an investigation into the incident.

Eid customs dictate that Muslims dress in their finest attire and visit friends and family, symbolizing joy and celebration.

In a separate incident earlier this month, police in Layyah, Punjab, apprehended a suspect for robbing a tailor’s shop. The suspect, who was reportedly observing Itikaf at a local mosque, along with an accomplice, stole suits from a shop in Moti Bazar. Law enforcement recovered at least 12 stolen suits from the suspect.