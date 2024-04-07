Dry, hot weather expected across majority of the country

As the mercury climbs steadily, the Meteorological Office forecasts ongoing dry and hot conditions in the days ahead.

With scorching temperatures during the day, Eid shopping activity remains subdued, with crowds flocking to bazaars and markets after sunset.

The likelihood of rain remains slim ahead of Eid, as the Met Office anticipates continued dry and hot weather across much of the country.

Dry conditions prevailed in most parts of the country, with similar weather patterns predicted by the Met Office for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials attribute the prevailing conditions to continental air masses over most parts of the country. They anticipate predominantly dry weather in most areas, with southern regions experiencing higher temperatures.

Dust-raising winds are expected in plain areas during the afternoon, while isolated rain-wind thunderstorms may occur in Kashmir and surrounding regions.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad, reaching 41°C, while in Lahore it was 33.5°C, with a minimum of 18.5°C.