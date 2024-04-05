Opinion

Stray dogs

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The number of street dogs in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area is rapidly multiplying. Their constant barking keeps the residents awake most of the nights. I personally counted 10 stray dogs in DHA Ameer Khusro area itself, making it extremely dangerous for children out for playing on empty plots of land in the neighbourhood, or old men with sticks taking a walk in the evenings. Previously, all stray dogs used to be picked up and taken away by the relevant department. Not anymore. Will the authorities concerned rise to the occasion? We must remember that rabies virus is a cent per cent preventable disease, but, mind you, it is not curable.

TALAT RAHIM

KARACHI

Previous article
Closed schools
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB launches probe into wheat theft in Sindh

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has launched an investigation into wheat theft worth billions of rupees in Sindh. The NAB instructed the...

PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today  

Historic Jamia Masjid closed, Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar

Tarar assures practical steps to resolve issues of journalists, media workers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.