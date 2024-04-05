The number of street dogs in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area is rapidly multiplying. Their constant barking keeps the residents awake most of the nights. I personally counted 10 stray dogs in DHA Ameer Khusro area itself, making it extremely dangerous for children out for playing on empty plots of land in the neighbourhood, or old men with sticks taking a walk in the evenings. Previously, all stray dogs used to be picked up and taken away by the relevant department. Not anymore. Will the authorities concerned rise to the occasion? We must remember that rabies virus is a cent per cent preventable disease, but, mind you, it is not curable.

TALAT RAHIM

KARACHI