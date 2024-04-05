Indian intelligence agencies functioning at behest of BJP: Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the Indian intelligence agencies are aligning with the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that Indian probe agencies as well as paramilitary forces, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Income Tax department, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), were functioning at the behest of the BJP.

Banerjee asserted that these agencies were working to tilt the electoral landscape in favor of the saffron camp.

“We will humbly plead with the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field as central agencies are aligning with the saffron camp,” Banerjee declared, vowing that her party would not succumb to the “threat of central agencies.”

Banerjee encouraged locals to report instances of BSF torture ahead of the polls, scheduled for April 19, urging them to file police complaints.

Banerjee’s assertions have reignited concerns about the impartiality of Indian intelligence agencies and their role in electoral processes.