‘Arsenic mixed’ in powder found in letters sent to SC, High Court judges: claims CTD

ISLAMABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has disclosed that forensic analysis of the powder found in the suspicious letters sent to Islamabad High Court judges has revealed the presence of arsenic. This revelation has raised serious alarms.

According to reliable sources within the CTD, the forensic report revealed that the powder contained a 15% arsenic concentration. Arsenic, known for its toxicity and lethal effects, poses a severe threat to human health, particularly affecting the nervous system.

The CTD is set to submit this critical forensic report to the Supreme Court within the next three to four days.

Moreover, CTD investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the sub-divisional post office of the Satellite Town, capturing potential suspects near the letter boxes from where the letters were potentially posted to the judges. Utilizing advanced identification methods, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is actively engaged in identifying individuals featured in the footage.

In light of these developments, the CTD has initiated investigations targeting individuals deemed suspicious based on the CCTV footage.

The alarming situation escalated when eight judges, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, received letters containing threatening marks and a suspicious powder.

Subsequently, four judges from Lahore High Court also reported receiving similar threatening letters, amplifying concerns over the safety and security of judicial officials.

The gravity of the situation prompted swift action, leading to the registration of cases by the CTD. As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain vigilant, prioritizing the safety and security of judicial institutions and personnel.