UN to take up Pakistan’s resolution on banning arms sales to Israel

UNITED NATION: In an upcoming session scheduled today (Friday), the United Nations will address a resolution proposed by Pakistan aimed at banning arms sales to Israel.

The draft of this resolution, submitted by Pakistan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on behalf of 55 member countries of the United Nations, has stirred significant anticipation and debate within the international community.

The comprehensive eight-page resolution places forth stringent demands on Israel, calling for an immediate end to its occupation of Palestinian territories and Gaza. One of the key provisions of the resolution is the demand for Israel to cease its illegal blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the resolution underscores the urgency of preventing the sale or transfer of explosives and other military equipment to Israel, emphasizing the need to curb the proliferation of arms that exacerbates the ongoing conflict in the region.

The proposal has garnered widespread support from the majority of OIC member countries, reflecting a collective effort to address the longstanding humanitarian and security concerns stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The resolution symbolizes a unified stance against the injustices and violations of international law perpetrated by Israel, particularly in its treatment of the Palestinian population.