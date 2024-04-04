‘Power-Laced-Threatening Letters’: CCTV cameras around letter boxes found ‘defunct’

CTD races against time to unfold mystery surrounding letters, ascertain nature of ‘chemical-powder’

ISLAMABAD: Investigators, probing the “suspicious chemical-laced letters” sent to the judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Lahore High Court and Supreme Court, found most of the CCTV cameras installed around the post boxes out-of-order, it emerged on Thursday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police is investigating into the case of “suspicious letters” and has submitted the initial report, carrying progress made so far, to the Registrars of the Supreme Court and the IHC.

On March 3, just a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notice of the allegations of six IHC judges against intelligence agencies, the IHC chief justice among eight judges received suspected letters.

According to police officials, the CTD team is racing against time to unfold the mystery surrounding the letters and ascertain the nature of the “chemical powder” in these letters. Eight IHC judges and four each judges of the Supreme Court and LHC, have received “letters containing suspected anthrax powder along with a threatening message”.

Sources privy to the development informed that many CCTV cameras surrounding the post boxes were found to be inoperative during examination within Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad police have expanded the scope of the investigation using alternative means, including questioning individuals working in shops and offices in the area of post boxes. Furthermore, all staff at the Satellite Town, Rawalpindi post office have been included in the inspection.

According to sources, the letters were sent by a woman named Resham without mentioning her address. They added that a staffer of a judge accidentally dropped the envelope containing the suspicious powdery substance and later felt extreme irritation in their eyes and burns on the skin around his lips.

Following the incident, Islamabad Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police were summoned to the IHC. All the suspicious letters were handed over to the police for further investigation.

It is noteworthy that initially, eight judges of the Islamabad High Court received suspicious letter, later judges of the Lahore High Court and even judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also got similar mail.