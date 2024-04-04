NATIONAL

IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the removal of former federal minister for human rights and ex-PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking on the occasion, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that he had recommended the removal of Shireen’s name in March.

Making the interior secretary and others respondents, Shireen had filed a petition in the IHC for the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) two weeks ago.

Last year too, the IHC had ordered the removal of her name from the ECL.

The court, in its December 2 verdict, had said that Mazari was not an absconder in any case.

In December last year, Shireen’s name was removed from the passport control list on the order of the Islamabad High Court.

Soon after the May 9 riots last year, the former federal minister had announced to quit PTI and politics altogether.

