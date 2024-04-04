Election results of 5 constituencies in KP challenged

PESHAWAR: The electoral results of five constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including National Assembly constituency NA-28 and Provincial Assembly constituencies PK-74, PK-75, PK-78, PK-101, and PK-102, have been challenged.

The Election Tribunal is set to review the challenged results from National Assembly Constituency NA-28 and Provincial Assembly Constituencies PK-74, PK-75, PK-78, PK-101, and PK-102, following petitions filed by concerned candidates.

Parties implicated in the petition include the Election Commission, District Returning Officer, Returning Officer, and successful candidates, as allegations of tampering with Form-45 emerge. Petitioners argue discrepancies between Form-45, where they were declared victorious, and Form-47, which favored opposing candidates.

Seeking justice, petitioners urge the Election Tribunal to uphold the integrity of Form-45 results and ensure the secure handling of ballot papers for accurate vote verification.

However, frustration mounts as recount applications filed with the Election Commission are summarily dismissed without explanation, raising questions about the Commission’s commitment to transparent elections.

Candidates such as Sajid Nawaz from NA-28, Arbab Jandan from PK-74, and Malik Shahab from PK-75 are among those who have approached the Election Tribunal. Their demand for a fair recount is echoed by candidates Arbab Asim from PK-78, Malik Adnan from PK-101, and Shah Muhammad from PK-102.