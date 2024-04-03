At least 4 dead, dozens injured as 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan

A powerful earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday resulted in at least four fatalities and approximately 60 injuries, causing extensive damage to buildings and initiating tsunami alerts for Japan and the Philippines, which were later retracted.

Authorities have identified this earthquake as the most severe to affect the region in years, with expectations of additional seismic activity.

Wu Chien-fu of Taipei’s Central Weather Administration’s Seismology Center explained, “The quake’s proximity to land and its shallow depth led to widespread sensations across Taiwan and its offshore islands.”

Thanks to rigorous construction standards and heightened disaster preparedness, Taiwan, which frequently experiences seismic events due to its location near two tectonic plate boundaries, avoided a greater disaster.

The earthquake, with a 7.4 magnitude, occurred shortly before 8:00 am local time, centered near Hualien City, Taiwan, at a depth of 34.8 kilometers, as reported by the USGS.

Tragedy struck a group of hikers near the city, with three losing their lives to falling rocks, while a landslide claimed a truck driver’s life.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media depicted the quake’s impact, with buildings across the nation visibly shaking.

In Taipei, Kelvin Hwang recounted his experience during the quake, highlighting the intense shaking that prevented him from leaving his hotel room promptly.

Local television captured the aftermath, showing damaged buildings in Hualien and a collapsed warehouse in New Taipei City. Efforts to clear debris and reconnect Hualien with the outside world were televised.

President Tsai Ing-wen emphasized the importance of coordinated response efforts, with the national military aiding in relief operations.

The National Fire Agency confirmed the casualties and reported the number of injuries.

In response to the seismic event, tsunami warnings were briefly issued in Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines but were withdrawn as the threat subsided.

Taipei’s metro service was temporarily halted, resuming shortly thereafter, with local authorities advising residents to inspect for gas leaks.

The region, known for its seismic activity, also felt tremors in China’s Fujian province and Hong Kong, prompting attention and offers of aid from the Chinese government.

While earthquakes in this area are often minor, their impact varies based on depth and location. The potential for tsunami damage also depends on various factors.

Japan, familiar with seismic challenges, recalls its largest earthquake in 2011, which led to significant casualties and a nuclear crisis in Fukushima, and more recently experienced a deadly quake on New Year’s Day.