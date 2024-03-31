NATIONAL

MQM-P warns to demonstrate against law and order situation in Karachi

By Staff Report
Pakistani Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party leader Farooq Sattar gestures as he addresses a press conference in Karachi on August 23, 2016. Pakistani police charged the exiled leader of an influential political party with treason and inciting terrorism, accusing him of provoking violence at a protest a day earlier in Karachi. Altaf Hussain, leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) which rules Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, was accused with a dozen other party leaders of raising anti-Pakistan slogans at the demonstration on August 22, 2016. / AFP / ASIF HASSAN (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Sunday warned the Sindh government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to hold protest demonstrations against the law and order situation in Karachi.

According to detail, MQM-P senior leader and former minister Dr Farooq Sattar MNA has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that hundreds of heinous crime-related incidents including kidnapping and dacoity are happening in the city every day.

He said that the citizens of Karachi have been handed over to bandits as the Sindh government has failed to establish peace across the province. MQM-P leader warned the provincial government that if steps were not taken to establish peace, they would also protest on the streets.

Previous article
Pakistan, Libya enjoy all potential to become true business partners: Envoy
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hundreds of turtles killed through electrocution in Chiniot

CHINIOT: The tranquil flow of the Chenab River, known for its rich biodiversity, was shattered by a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Sunday, as...

Poverty line hits 110mln, unemployment 20mln in Pakistan: Zubair

Millions of faithful to observe Itikaaf from today

Govt considers ordinance promulgation to expedite resolution of 27,000 tax cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.