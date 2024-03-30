‘Toothless’: PTI rejects ex-CJP’s appointment to head ‘letter-gate’ inquiry commission

Barrister Gohar says commission should be patterned on Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected the appointment of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as head of the inquiry commission constituted to investigate the letter penned by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, alleging ‘interference’ by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

Earlier, the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, named Tassaduq Jillani to lead the inquiry commission, besides approving the establishment of the inquiry commission.

Jillani, often referred to as ‘the gentleman judge’ for his mild demeanor, retired from his post in July 2014.

This decision follows a recent endorsement by the Supreme Court of a proposal for a commission, led by a retired judge, to examine the concerns raised in the letter penned by the six IHC judges regarding alleged interference by agencies in judicial affairs.

Accepting the role of heading the commission, the former chief justice stated that he would initiate the proceedings after Eidul Fitr, pending the official notification.

Opposing the appointment of Jillani, the PTI demanded the establishment of a commission pattern after the Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission, which were led by the then-Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk.

“We reject this commission,” stated PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in a statement, emphasising the necessity for a commission comprising of serving judges.

“Such a commission should be patterned after the Memogate and Election Inquiry Commission,” added Barrister Gohar.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Sher Afzal Marwat, labeled Justice Jillani as unsuitable for the role. Marwat announced via the microblogging platform ‘X’ that PTI intends to challenge Jillani’s appointment.

“After due deliberation, PTI will contest the appointment of Tassaduq Jillani and lay out a plan for the future,” Marwat asserted.