Pakistanis likely to enjoy extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

LAHORE: Pakistani employees are in for a treat this Eid-ul-Fitr, with the possibility of extended holidays.

The Department of Meteorology predicts Ramadan to last 29 days, making the first official holiday fall on Tuesday, April 9th. This could be followed by a four-day government holiday stretch from April 9th to 12th. Since Saturday and Sunday are weekends already, the total break could reach six days.

However, the good news doesn’t stop there. Since Saturday, April 6th, falls before Eid, many government employees are expected to take leave, extending their break to a potential nine days. With just one or two additional days off, this could translate to a significant vacation period.

The excitement for Eid is building globally, with preparations underway in Pakistan as well. Chairman of the Ruwit Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, has used scientific calculations to predict a possible Eid sighting on the 29th of Ramadan. This suggests Eid-ul-Fitr could be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th, in Pakistan.

Maulana Azad’s calculations indicate the moon might be around 20 hours old with a 10-degree visibility angle at sighting. Astronomers add another interesting detail: the birth of the Shawwal moon might coincide with a solar eclipse on April 8th. If the moon appears before midnight, it would be visible after sunset the following day in most Muslim countries. An official announcement regarding the final holiday schedule is still awaited from the government.