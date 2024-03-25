PM for prioritizing TB elimination in global health agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for collective efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and increase access to quality diagnosis and treatment.

In his message on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, he said Tuberculosis is a significant global health challenge and awareness must be raised about its prevention and control measures.

The Prime Minister said the government has implemented various programs and policies to combat this disease.

He emphasized prioritizing TB elimination in global health agenda and allocating resources accordingly for a TB-free world.

Shehbaz Sharif said provision of access to quality health services is the constitutional responsibility of the government and as it strives towards this end, the role of the private sector and global partners is deeply appreciable.

He vowed to support initiatives for improving healthcare system in the country and urged all partners, organizations, healthcare professionals, and individuals to unite in government’s efforts to eliminate TB from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister applauded the services of all those committed to fight tuberculosis.