KP Food Authority initiates crackdown against food adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority newly appointed Director General Wasif Saeed has launched a crackdown against the food adulteration mafia, aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the province.

During a recent operation on Dala Zak Road, Peshawar, while initiating the crackdown, the food safety team, supervised by Wasif Saeed, conducted surprise raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and hotels. Meanwhile, samples of milk were collected from various supply tanks and shops and subjected to testing at a modern mobile food testing lab. Resulting of substandard led to the disposal of over 500 liters of milk found unfit for consumption.

According to details Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items were seized from grocery stores during the operation. The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Wasif Saeed emphasized that the crackdown aims to eradicate adulteration from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensure public health. Wasif added that the objective is not to harm food businesses but to guarantee the supply of quality food items in markets. “Those found jeopardizing the health of citizens will face strict legal action”, added Director General.

Furthermore, Wasif Saeed directed all food safety teams to conduct regular inspections of food businesses during the holy month of Ramadan, ensuring compliance with food safety standards. He stressed zero tolerance for any negligence in this regard.

Wasif statetd that The initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards. He revealed that the decisive action against food adulteration reflects the government’s dedication to serving the interests of the people and maintaining the integrity of the food supply chain.