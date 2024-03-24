Pakistan Day sales attract buyers to shop for Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Day’s lucrative discounts and special offers by different brands outlets in the federal capital are attracting a number of customers especially women who are eager to buy dresses, shoes and all accessories for the upcoming festival of Eidul Fitr.

The trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands is already in practice by a large number of people especially women in capital city while visiting the shops physically are still preferred by majority of the buyers.

Sania Mushtaq, a house wife said, “I have visited different brands outlets to complete Eid shopping for my family taking advantage of this sale at the start of the summer season”.

“The online shopping facility offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier but still visiting markets for buying clothes and shoes is a better option in terms of checking the sizes and quality of dresses and shoes, she said while talking to APP.

Amina Usman, a government employee said “visiting markets for Eid shopping is a difficult task during the month of Ramazan however the attracting Resolution Day sales by brands offering up to flat 30 has compelled public to rush to the markets”.

“I always prefer visiting markets myself to shop for my family for any occasion instead of online shopping as visiting markets again and again for changing he purchased items is very annoying for me”, she said.

It has become a common practice for the brands, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions including New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Pakistan Day, Eid festivals and holy month of Ramazan etc. “The changing weather is always a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sale on such occasions are perfect time to do so”, Shahid Khan, a businessman said.

It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online retailers of all the home, electronics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Murad Ali, a retailer at a famous brand said, Pakistan day sales this year have seen a significant uptick in women buyers as they have to shop for the upcoming Eid festival.

Such sales gives an opportunity to the brands to earn good profits at the advent of the season by offering good discounts, he said.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day is a national holiday commemorating the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.