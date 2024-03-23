Marwat challenges KP governor’s powers to convene assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Sher Afzal Marwat has challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s authority to convene the assembly session and raised concerns about the recent allocation of seats in the provincial assembly.

Marwat questioned the legality of the governor’s action, claiming it violates the constitution. He further expressed suspicion regarding the ongoing recount process, alleging attempts to reduce PTI’s representation in the assembly through the re-count of results in 20 constituencies.

In what could be seen as a commentary on potential conflicts of interest, Marwat argued that lawyers cannot be separated from party politics.

Marwat specifically contested the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities, highlighting that no court has yet ruled on PTI’s request for specific seats in these categories. He further questioned why PTI was denied these seats while other parties like PML-N, PPP, and JUI apparently received them. He emphasized that the constitution doesn’t allow such reallocation and that these seats should either be granted to PTI based on their performance or remain unallocated.

Marwat said that the PTI had already challenged the Peshawar High Court’s verdict on reserved seats allocation in the Supreme Court, revealing the plan to form a coalition with Sunni Ittehad Council and independent candidates to nominate an opposition leader, similar to the PDM had nominated Shehbaz Sharif.

The PTI stalwart accused the political rivals of conspiring to weaken the party’s influence, expressing the suspicion that the Election Commission might not accept the party’s recently held intra-party election results. “It is part of a big plot to limit PTI’s strength in the upcoming Senate election”, he added.

Reiterating unwavering support for PTI Founder Imran Khan, Marwat emphasized unity in the party in the face of multifarious challenges. He reminded everyone of the PTI’s remarkable journey from political obscurity to becoming a prominent force in Pakistani politics.