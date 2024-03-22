Supermodel Gisele Bündchen reveals she was almost killed during filming of a TV commercial in Iceland

Gisele Bundchen shared a startling and potentially life-threatening experience from 25 years ago, underscoring that the supermodel’s life isn’t always glamorous.

The 43-year-old supermodel and mother of two made an appearance on The Tonight Show to discuss her upcoming cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul, slated for release next week.

Prior to her interview, she engaged in a game with host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Wayne Brady called True Confessions, where she revealed a shocking incident.

Given two envelopes containing statements — one false and one true about herself — both Fallon and Brady attempted to discern the veracity of her claims.

Bundchen selected the second envelope and disclosed, ‘I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean,’ which Fallon and Brady believed to be untrue. Surprisingly, it was indeed true, for the fragrance Oxygene.

When asked about the year of the incident, she recalled either 1997 or 1999, prompting Jimmy to jest about Iceland’s name in light of her experience on a fake iceberg.

Describing the close call, she recounted how she nearly plunged into the icy water, emphasizing that she could have perished within seconds had she fallen. Despite suspicions of falsehood, she spoke truthfully about the incident.

Detailing the context, she mentioned the fragrance campaign called Oxygene, urging them to search it online. However, the campaign actually occurred in 2000.

She elaborated on the shoot setup, explaining how she was supposed to wear a slip dress while the crew, clad in bulky jackets and life vests, remained on a boat nearby.

