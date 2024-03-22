Children’s fight escalates into bloodbath with three killed and five injured

Three individuals have been killed and five, including a woman, were injured in Islamabad on Friday as a children’s altercation escalated into a tragic event, according to private news channel citing police sources.

Reportedly, a dispute between two groups in the capital city led to three fatalities and five injuries following an escalation of a children’s quarrel.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sihala police station.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured individuals were transported to the hospital, as confirmed by the police. The victims were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Zubair Iqbal, and Parvez, along with Bilal Mustafa, Umair Iqbal, Adeel, Gulfam, and Sidra.

Similarly in last year in May an incident took place in Karachi where two individuals were killed and two others were injured as a result of gunfire exchanged between members of two families following a children’s altercation in May 2023.

A disagreement among children escalated into a violent clash between two families in Karachi’s Manghopir area, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries, including a woman.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West Faisal Bashir Memon, at the time, stated that the Brohi family members fired shots at their neighbors after a dispute involving children.