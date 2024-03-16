Vawda dubs Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz ‘Buzdar II’

KARACHI: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was “Buzdar II”.

Taking to X, Vawda criticized Maryam’s recent speech, saying it was heavily edited. He also lambasted Maryam’s announcement of a door-to-door delivery service.

Maryam had outlined plans for a PML-N government initiative to provide ten services, including home delivery of marriage, death, property, and birth certificates.

In a scathing remark, Vawda added, “Mian sahib, don’t panic. Step forward, no one is with you.”

Earlier talking with media persons in Karachi, Vawda compared Maryam to former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, who was picked apart by political critics for alleged misgovernance in the province.

Buzdar was elected as the Punjab chief minister on desire of former prime minister Imran Khan despite opposition within his party.

Taking a dig at PTI founder Imran Khan for discord with the establishment, he said he tried to convince Khan in the past too but he did not understand. He said it would be better if the PTI founder formed a government on moon.

“I would still like to request the PTI founder to shun the politics of ‘Maula Jutt’ and find a democratic way out,” he suggested, adding that the suspects embroiled in the May 9 incidents would not be spared come what may.

Vawda claimed he was expelled from the party for speaking the truth when PTI’s popularity was on peak.

The former federal minister predicted troubles for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after Ramazan.

Announcing to contest Senate elections, he said win and loss was in the hand of Allah as he already been an MNA, federal minister and senator. He admitted that horse trading was a true phenomenon in Pakistani politics and he could not say it with surety if it would not take place this time.

To a query, Vawda said he would hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari a thousand times.

He added that he did not participate in the election as the government had a short tenure. “I think the coalition government will last two or two and a half years,” he said.