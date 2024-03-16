PTI’s Rana Aftab lambasts Punjab government’s budget plans

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Rana Aftab, has launched a scathing attack on the government’s budgetary intentions, predicting a resounding failure in their attempts to push through the budget in the house.

Speaking to the media within the empty halls of the Punjab Assembly, Aftab vehemently declared that the opposition would staunchly oppose any budget proposals put forward by the ruling administration.

Accusing the government of reducing the nation to beggars through ill-conceived ration schemes, Aftab lambasted their ostentatious spending on advertising while neglecting genuine welfare initiatives. He decried the chaotic scenes at distribution points for Ramadan packages, lamenting the government’s failure to accurately assess the population in need of assistance.

In a pointed critique, Aftab questioned the government’s priorities, highlighting their focus on superficial projects like Safe City initiatives while neglecting the plight of ordinary citizens. He cited instances of electoral irregularities, including reports of thousands of double-stamped votes, further eroding confidence in the democratic process.

Dismissing claims of government affiliation with political figures, Aftab urged a shift towards addressing the pressing issues facing the populace. He condemned the lack of healthcare provisions despite lavish spending on infrastructure, accusing the Punjab Chief Minister of prioritizing publicity over genuine public welfare. The fiery rhetoric of Rana Aftab underscores the deepening political divide and growing discontent with the government’s policies, setting the stage for a contentious showdown in the Punjab Assembly.